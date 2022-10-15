‘The New Fyre Festival’: Fans SLAM BravoCon 2022 After Chaos Erupts Before RHOBH Panel!

Apparently, day one of BravoCon 2022 was a “s**t show!”

The three-day extravaganza kicked off on Friday with fans from around the world coming to meet the over 100 Bravolebrities – everyone from Housewives to Vanderpump Rules and Below Deck stars — in attendance at the Javits Center in New York City. And while many people were excited about BravoCon, it turns out there were several issues with the event, causing fans to storm Twitter to express their outrage at the convention! In fact, it was so bad that some social media users even dubbed it the “new Fyre Festival.” Whoa…

So what happened? According to People, approximately 20 minutes before the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members – Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Sutton Stracke – took the stage for the Thrills in Beverly Hills panel, hundreds of eager fans left their places in line and pushed past security in order to rush toward the stage. A social media user posted a video showing the stampede, as she said behind the camera, “this is Fyre Festival,” referencing the 2017 music event that left attendees stranded in the Bahamas with limited food and poor living conditions. Alongside the video, the person also wrote about the experience, saying:

“Shame on @BravoTV. #BravoCon is the new Fyre Festival. Waiting hours in lines for panels only for there to be stampedes in, no chairs, people camping out all day to not let others in, no use of the RFID bands. It’s a s**t show.”

That same user later tweeted her response was “was reactive & exaggerative based on that video and our experience with that specific panel.” People also reported that things were still chaotic inside as the aisles and stage were flooded with patrons, and others soon began yelling at others to sit down so everyone could see better. Other social media users said of the event:

“We waited for an hour only to leave because of all the behavior. I’m not going throw people down for RHOBH. Bad behavior + lax event staff=super mess. Such a disappointment.” “[It was] so scary. I got shoved and like then I was reacting to my friend and some girl got in my face.” “Not enough security- absolute madness. Shame on #BRAVOCON22” “Being told they won’t honor VIP or SVIP is NOT okay for folks who paid valuable, hard-earned money for those tickets.” “Better logistics and planning are key. Watching them walk around with staff training AS we’re IN the conference already.” “smh i can’t believe i paid for this. feel like an idiot.”

FYI, three-day general admission tickets cost $430, while the VIP Bravoholic package rang in at $825, and the SVIP Future Bravoleb tickets were $1,950. Damn! So if the conditions were pretty bad, no wonder why folks are disappointed right now! Following the Twitter reactions, Bravo issued a statement to Page Six, saying there was an “over capacity issue” at the time:

“There was an issue where we failed to clear the room after one panel ended while the audience for the ‘RHBH’ [sic] panel entered causing an over capacity issue. Security acted immediately to ensure safety for all present. We absolutely want to ensure that everyone has the weekend and experiences they came for.”

The outlet also noted that the Ask Andy starring Andy Cohen panel had ended right before the Thrills in Beverly Hills panel began, causing some confusion and chaos inside the convention center. We’ll have to see if the rest of the weekend’s events go without a hitch! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

