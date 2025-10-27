Financial Influencer Ben Bader Dies Suddenly At 25 -- Leaving His Loved Ones Shocked & Confused

Ben Bader has sadly died at just 25 years old.

The influencer was known for his financial social media content, where he often offered advice and sold courses to help others start or grow their businesses. Based in Miami, Ben shared his life through social media alongside his girlfriend Reem, who shared the news of his tragic passing in a new TikTok.

The influencer died on October 23, per his girlfriend, who also said in the video:

“Ben was the kindest, most caring, most generous person I have ever met in my entire life. He genuinely loved every single person that he met and he was so positive all the time.”

While we don’t yet know what happened, rumors have been circulating that Ben possibly died due to an incident with an in-home sauna. Nothing is confirmed, however.

In her video, Reem touched on the subject, saying cryptically that even his loved ones currently have no confirmation on what happened yet:

“No one really knows and it seemed to have been extremely sudden. There were really no signs of this happening — we were supposed to get dinner that night and he seemed so normal. I had just talked to him on FaceTime a couple hours before he passed and he was so happy and so normal and he was just smiling and being so funny.”

Such a rug-pull for the poor fam… See the video (below):

@reemibaby please hold your loved ones extra tight and never forget to say I love you. life is unforgiving sometimes. I’m still in disbelief. he was such a special person. ♬ original sound – reem in miami????

Reem also shared a post to her Instagram Stories, where she wrote:

“I kept waiting for them to say he’s awake. I kept waiting for this to be a bad dream. My worst fear came to life. I got the worst phone call of my life.”

Another person close to Ben who spoke up about his death is his stepsister Toria Aronoff Schottenstein. She said on Facebook:

“Luckiest to have called you my stepbrother. You were the most genuine kind hearted soul ..someone who made everyone around you feel seen and loved. The Ben Effect! Your legacy will continue to inspire us every single day. May we all strive to be a little more like Ben.”

Our heart goes out to Ben’s family, friends, and loved ones. May he rest in peace.

[Image via Ben Bader/Instagram/TikTok]