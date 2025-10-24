TikTok Star & Model Emman Atienza Dead At 19, Months After Hopeful Message Saying She Couldn't 'See A Reason Not To Live'

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Beloved lifestyle TikTok star Emman Atienza has sadly passed away. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner concluded her death has been ruled a suicide. She was just 19 years old.

On Instagram Thursday, the 19-year-old’s parents announced her tragic death in a post. Her family — her Filipino TV host father, entrepreneur mother, and siblings — wrote:

“It’s with deep sadness that we share the unexpected passing of our daughter and sister, Emman. She brought so much joy, laughter, and love into our lives and into the lives of everyone who knew her. Emman had a way of making people feel seen and heard, and she wasn’t afraid to share her own journey with mental health. Her authenticity helped so many feel less alone.”

They added, wrapping up the post:

“To honor Emman’s memory, we hope you carry forward the qualities she lived by: compassion, courage, and a little extra kindness in your everyday life.”

Related: Health Influencer Stacey Hatfield Dies From ‘Extremely Rare’ Complication After Home Birth

See for yourself (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Felicia Hung Atienza (@feliciaatienza)

So heartbreaking.

Emman boasted more than 800,000 followers on TikTok alone where she went by the username emmanuelle. Her Instagram had over 225,000 at the time of her passing. According to Deadline, the teen had recently moved to LA to grow her career as an influencer and model.

But she was always struggling with her mental health. She wrote in an IG post back in January that she “came into 2024 unsure if I even wanted to live.” She went on to explain she’d dealt with a “treatment-resistant mental illness” since she was 12 — that “was only getting worse as the years passed.” She said bullying she faced made her feel “damaged, inadequate, and worthless.” But after a lot of therapy — and the enthusiasm of her growing online following — she felt better. She even left off with the hopeful message, “as I step into 2025, I can’t see a reason not to live.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by emmanuelle (@emmanatienza)

We’re devastated that things took a downturn in these few months. Our heart goes out to Emman’s family, friends, and loved ones. May she rest in peace.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Image via Emman Atienza/Instagram]