NYC Firefighter Killed In 'Freak Accident' While Driving On Family Vacation

The family of an NYC firefighter is in mourning after a freak accident took the patriarch’s life during a family vacation.

Casey Skudin died on Friday, according to a release from the FDNY Foundation, leaving behind a wife and two children. He was a 16-year veteran of the department and an FDNY Medal recipient. So much bravery in the face of mortal danger, and he was killed in such a shocking way…

His wife Angela revealed in a social media post that Casey was killed when a tree fell on the family’s SUV while they were vacationing in North Carolina. The heartbreaking post read:

“Our entire family was involved in a freak accident in Asheville, NC where a tree fell on our SUV on day 2 of a family vacation.”

Angela went on to say that she and their oldest son “made it out with only a few scratches,” while their youngest son was “hospitalized with mild injuries.”

In an interview with CBS New York, Angela recalled being able to escape the vehicle through a shattered window, after which she “immediately went over to Casey.” She remembered:

“His hands were blue, and I knew he [was] gone. I just kissed both of his hands and just told him he was the best thing that ever happened to me.”

What a nightmare.

According to a statement from the staff at Biltmore Estate, the “tragic accident” took place “during a weather event” at Biltmore. The statement continued:

“A portion of a tree fell on our entrance road during high winds, causing fatal injuries to one of our guests. We are deeply saddened by this devastating tragedy. Our heartfelt condolences are extended to the family and their loved ones, and we have offered our assistance.”

Needless to say, friends and family are gutted over the deadly accident. Angela wrote directly to the late father-of-two on social media:

“You are so very loved and so missed. Our family will be healing for eternity… My sweet bear I thank you for choosing me to be the love of your life..right now I’m not sure how but with the love of this community we will move forward.”

Skudin Surf, a company run by the late firefighter’s family that offers surfing lessons and classes, shared another heartbreaking tribute, writing on social media:

“You went to heaven too soon in this tragic unthinkable accident, leaving behind tears and pain for so many. You were the Rock to your wife Angela and two sons Ben and CJ. Our hearts are broken just thinking of the journey ahead without you but please know Long Beach loves you. We will hold tight to memories of Casey for some type of comfort. We will always remember how much of a role model he was to family and friends. Casey you were loved by so many and forever will be in our hearts.”

In the wake of the tragedy, a scholarship foundation has already been set up by the FDNY in order to support the children of Casey — who was awarded the Fire Chiefs Association Memorial Medal in 2010 after helping save a surfer who was trapped under water during a storm. The department wrote in a statement:

“The FDNY and FDNY Foundation send our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Firefighter Skudin. We will never forget his service and dedication to the FDNY and the City of New York.”

It really sounds like the world lost a hero. Our hearts go out to Casey’s loved ones.

[Image via Facebook]