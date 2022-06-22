Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson Dead At 26 -- Police Investigating His 'Questionable Death'

Baltimore Ravens star Jaylon Feguson has been pronounced dead at just 26 years old.

Baltimore PD dispatched officers Tuesday night at 11:25 p.m. to the linebacker’s home in response to a “report of a questionable death.” Upon arrival, officers discovered Jaylon “unresponsive” to medical intervention. According to a report by on-scene authorities, there were no signs of trauma or foul play, but the case is “under active investigation.” As of now, investigators have not ruled out the possibility of an overdose. Jaylon’s body has since been transported to the medical examiner’s office where a specific cause of death will be determined.

The athlete’s death was first announced by the official Ravens Twitter page early Wednesday morning. The statement opened with the team expressing their sorrows:

“We are profoundly saddened by the passing of Jaylon Ferguson.”

Another young athlete gone too soon.

The statement continued:

“He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and family as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

What a tragic end to a story for such a bright young man. See the full post (below):

We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. pic.twitter.com/ylBvLEzjer — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 22, 2022

The official NFL Twitter page also extended their condolences to Jaylon and his loved ones:

“We are heartbroken to hear of the tragic loss of Jaylon Ferguson. The NFL family sends our deepest condolences to his loved ones.”

Heartbreak is truly felt across Jaylon’s entire network, and beyond. See the full post (below):

We are heartbroken to hear of the tragic loss of Jaylon Ferguson. The NFL family sends our deepest condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/LYEHSrB7JY — NFL (@NFL) June 22, 2022

The NFL star’s agent, Safarrah Lawson, explained his thoughts in a statement:

“He will be remembered not just as a football player, but as a great father, son, brother and friend. The family asks for your continued prayers.”

Let’s send lots of love and support to Jaylon’s family, and keep them in our thoughts. R.I.P.

