Floribama Shore Star Kirk Medas Fighting For His Life In ICU Against 'Severe' Illness

The Floribama Shore cast is asking for prayers as their “brother” Kirk Medas. He’s fighting for his life in the ICU — and has been for weeks!

On Instagram Thursday, Aimee Elizabeth Hall took to her feed to explain the situation. Along with a photo of Kirk in his hospital bed, she wrote that the show’s fan favorite is on a ventilator as he battles a “severe case of necrotizing pancreatitis”:

“Our friend Kirk has been in the ICU for over two weeks now, battling a severe case of necrotizing pancreatitis. He’s currently on a ventilator, and the situation is incredibly serious.”

The reality TV star went on to share that the whole cast is helping as much as they can, with their costar Nilsa Prowant even flying out to check on him:

“Nilsa has been flying back and forth to Miami to be by his side, and I’ve been lucky enough to stay connected through FaceTime with his roommates and close friends who’ve been keeping us updated daily.”

Aimee detailed how there’s a GoFundMe set up to help cover his medical expenses because he doesn’t have insurance:

“Kirk does not have medical insurance, and his sweet, strong mother has created a GoFundMe to help with the overwhelming expenses. If you’re able to give, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. And if you can’t, your prayers mean just as much. Please pray for Kirk. Pray for his mother. Pray for his friends. And pray for his castmates—we’re all hurting watching our brother fight this battle.”

If you’d like to donate to the GoFundMe, you can find it HERE.

Nilsa made her own post about the situation, revealing in a Reel how close the pair actually are:

“I did fly down there and see him, and it was one of the hardest things I’ve seen in my life because you know how close me and Kirk are. He’s been there for me for the past eight years of my life. He was there for me when I had [my son] Gray, my baby shower, my wedding. He walked my mom down the aisle. I love Kirk so much and his family so much.”

She did say she’s not going to give out any more information without family approval, though, so it’s still unclear how this all happened.

In a Stories post, however, she added that he is suffering with “sepsis”:

“Thank you all so much for the overwhelming love, prayers, donations, messages, and support for Kirk. He’s been in the ICU on a ventilator for two weeks now, fighting necrotizing pancreatitis and sepsis. Watching someone you love go through something so painful and uncertain is heartbreaking, but your messages, prayers, and kind words have truly lifted us in this dark time.”

Nilsa wrapped up by saying Kirk’s mother is “so grateful” for the outpouring of love:

“His mama is so grateful for every single one of you..and i know Kirk will be too. Please keep praying for him…he’s strong, and we’re believing in healing, recovery, and a miracle. One day at a time.”

Such a scary situation. We’re sending love and healing Kirk’s way. May he make a full recovery soon.

