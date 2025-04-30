Florida Man Walks In On Wife Having Sex With Her 15-Year-Old Stepson! He Heard Her Say...

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

This is SO creepy…

A Florida nurse was allegedly caught having sex with her stepson — when her husband, the boy’s father, walked in on them! It’s like the plot of a bad porn movie… only IRL it’s not a kink — it’s a crime.

According to an affidavit obtained by Law&Crime, stepmom Alexis Von Yates is facing charges after allegedly seducing her husband’s 15-year-old son last year. Last July, per the docs, the 35-year-old took advantage of the fact her husband worked late hours as a lineman to prey on the teen:

“His father worked late hours as a lineman. The child victim was hanging out with his stepmother while she was taking care of his younger siblings. … Around 11 p.m., the two of them began relaxing on the couch, ‘hitting’ a THC cartridge together while playing a video game. Several hours later … they decided to watch a movie.”

The movie got a little “boring”, though, and they decided to talk about other things. It was at this point, per the docs, Yates is said to have told the boy she was “horny” and came onto him. Per the legal docs, she allegedly said “I wish you were 18, because you’re not old enough” and revealed “she had not had sex in two weeks and she was on her period”:

“Ms. Yates told Victim that she was ‘horny’. Victim laid on top of Ms. Yates. Ms. Yates allowed Victim to kiss Ms Yates’ neck, pull down Ms. Yates’ shorts and underwear to her ankles.”

They then engaged in oral sex and intercourse without protection, per the docs. Then the s**t hit the fan.

The boy’s father got home unexpectedly and caught them in the act. They were both reportedly naked on the couch by that point. And Alexis’ husband walked in just in time to hear his wife telling the teen he looked like his father “when he was younger”. WTF! So nasty!

The 15-year-old was so scared or embarrassed to be caught by his father that he ran from the home, leaving Yates behind. Later on, the father allegedly drove him to his grandparents’ house while drinking a beer, saying he “ruined his life”. Such an awful situation for this poor boy…

Later investigation revealed Yates had been flirting with the teen for weeks leading up to the incident. He recounted to police an incident when they were leaving the gym and she said, “I bet everyone thought you were my little boy toy.” She’s also accused of putting whipped cream on her tongue to entice the teen, saying:

“Oh, you like that?”

Ew…

If that wasn’t enough, she even allegedly called the victim after the incident to tell him she wished they could’ve continued having sex without being interrupted by her husband. To make matters worse, the father didn’t even call the cops. This poor teen was failed so much. If it weren’t for a concerned family member who called a tip line, the police may not have ever found out.

Yates was arrested in November on charges of felony lewd or lascivious battery with a victim aged 12 to 16, per Law&Crime. She’s pleaded not guilty. The Florida Department of Health has also confirmed they revoked her nursing license on emergency order Friday morning, which she possessed since 2016.

As of right now, arrest records show Yates has posted bond back in November but is currently awaiting trial.

So awful. We hope the teenager can get whatever help he needs to get past this.

