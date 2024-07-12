Gabby Petito's Dad SLAMS Moab Cops' 'Infuriating' Attack On Wrongful Death Suit

Well, no surprise here — Gabby Petito‘s parents are even more annoyed with the Moab City Police Department this week.

The family is in the middle of a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against the cops who infamously stopped Gabby and fiancé Brian Laundrie after a witness reported a domestic dispute. The problem? The cops let the couple go. Hell, they even said Gabby was the aggressor in their report, despite the fact the witness said the opposite. And apparently despite the fact they did think Brian was “emotionally and mentally” abusing her! They just separated them temporarily and then let them go.

And then, of course, the couple continued their cross-country trip… and Brian strangled Gabby to death in the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming and drove home to his parents.

Despite the Petitos obviously (to us anyway) having a case here, these Utah cops are really putting up a wall. According to new legal filings obtained by The Us Sun on Monday, the Moab PD blasted the family’s suit as some kind of cash grab, actually saying:

“Petito’s murder is an undeniable sorrow. Laundrie’s crime was undisputedly depraved. But the judicial system is not a substitute for a GoFundMe campaign; heartbreak is not enough.”

No accountability whatsoever. Just attacking the victims here, insinuating they’re out to make a quick buck.

Well, naturally the Petitos aren’t taking this lying down. Gabby’s father Joseph Petito lashed out at the comment in a statement to The US Sun on Thursday, saying:

“Honestly, Moab’s response and attitude is infuriating.”

He went on to cite the strength of their case, detailing what the investigation into their conduct found:

“The official investigative report concludes the officers made serious mistakes. The Moab officers themselves googled the law, acknowledged they had no discretion, and that failing to follow the statute could cause victims to get killed. It’s all on video. Then they just chose to not obey the statute, and that’s exactly what happened.”

He concluded:

“Gabby was killed. Their inability to take responsibility for their failures is inexcusable. That is why we have to pursue this case.”

Can’t argue with that. We certainly wouldn’t. Seems like the Petitos are going to have to take this all the way to the jury though. We can’t see these cops ever admitting they could have saved Gabby’s life. Do YOU??

