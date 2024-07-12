Louisiana Law States That The Father Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Child Is Ex Ryan Anderson -- YES, REALLY!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is having some paternity problems!

The Life After Lockup star obviously just announced days ago that she is about 11 weeks pregnant, and she and boyfriend Ken Urker are expecting their first child together. But in the state of Louisiana, where Gypsy Rose lives, there are all kinds of hiccups when it comes to working through her ongoing divorce from ex Ryan Anderson. And one of the most notable is the fact that the state legally presumes Ryan to be the father of the child!!

There is a complicated law in the Bayou State which says that if the mother of a child is married to someone who is not the biological father of that child when the baby was conceived — or she has been divorced for less than 300 days at the time of the child’s birth — then the estranged husband is presumed to be the father! Seems pretty backwards to us, but it’s Louisiana, sooo… yeah.

Anyways, in the eyes of the government of the Pelican State, Ryan’s name would go on the birth certificate of this coming baby since his divorce from Gypsy Rose has not been finalized yet in the court system. And that’s even though Gypsy has been adamant that Ken is the biological father! Yikes!

Per TMZ, under the law, Gypsy Rose and Ken must establish Urker’s paternity through a DNA test to clear all this up. To do that, all three parties have to sign a document, and then Gypsy and Ken must provide DNA samples (as in, bloodwork) to prove he’s the father of the child. Then, it’ll all be sorted out. That news outlet reports that Gypsy Rose is aware of this law, and that she’ll have to get a DNA test to clear everything up. Well, good that she knows that now, at least…

If you remember, Gypsy Rose spoke at length about her unexpected and unplanned pregnancy the other day. During that chat, among many topics covered, she addressed the fact that she was still going through a divorce, but was adamant about doing parenthood with Ken, and no one else:

“I’m still going through a divorce … However, I take it in stride, move forward and I couldn’t be happier. With Ken, we were both very aware of this responsibility and I never felt like I didn’t want to or couldn’t take this on with him. We are going to do it together. We are going to be parents.”

And as you may recall, in Gypsy Rose’s initial pregnancy reveal via YouTube, the ex-convict was equally adamant that Ken is the father as she tried to quell fan speculation about how she might be as a mother in light of her own past:

“I know that there are going to be people who feel like I’m not ready to be a mother, and I don’t know if anyone’s really ready to be a mother. … All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby. I am a mother now, I am happy, and I just want to be a good mother for my child. I want to be everything my mother wasn’t.”

But it sounds like she’s got a legal loophole to jump through before it can all really begin with Ken! Reactions, y’all?? Sound OFF with your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Extra TV/YouTube/Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram]