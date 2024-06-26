Gigi Hadid Gave Taylor Swift The CUTEST Custom Ring With References To Both Travis Kelce & Her Cat! LOOK!

Gigi Hadid is the master of gift-giving!

On Instagram on Monday, jeweler Cece Jewellery made a post showcasing a ring she’d made custom for Taylor Swift, which was commissioned by the supermodel. The jeweler wrote in the caption:

“What an absolute honor it was to create something special for Taylor Swift!!!!!!! “

The artist went on to give details of the ring — and we have to say, we couldn’t imagine it being more spot-on for Mz. Swift!

She revealed that there were some nods to Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as her cat Benjamin Button’s face being the star of the show:

“Gifted to her by her best friend, this piece features her famous cat, Benjamin Button, encircled by a lustrous pearl border with flaming hearts on either side. It includes her favorite number, 13, on one side and Travis Kelce’s jersey number 87 on the other.”

The small business owner went on to explain how Gigi’s idea was for Tay to “keep her favorite things close” in a bid to commemorate her performances in London for The Eras Tour:

“This ring is designed to keep her favorite things close. It’s been amazing seeing her shine on the London stage, and we are keeping our eyes peeled to hopefully see her wearing it soon … swipe to see a secret engraving #ttpd”

Aww! How sweet! See the ring for yourself (below):

The eldest Hadid sister approves of her commission, too! She wrote in the comments:

“It’s perfect thank u x”

What do U think of Taylor’s new bling, Perezcious readers? Couldn’t be more perfect, could it?! Let us know your thoughts (below)!

