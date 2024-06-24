Taylor Swift Is Still SO Giddy Over Travis Kelce's Eras Tour Surprise: 'Swooning'! 

Taylor Swift is so obsessed with her man!

Before the 34-year-old said So Long, London at the end of her final Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium, she brought out Travis Kelce for a TTPD performance! They danced together for the I Can Do It With A Broken Heart portion of the show, and in a new Instagram post, the pop star is still giggling like a schoolgirl over it all.

On Monday, the singer shared a post thanking all of her fans and special guests for enjoying the weekend in London with her, and she just couldn’t help shouting out KillaTrav! She posted a carousel of photos, the first of which being one of her and the 34-year-old NFL star in costume onstage. She wrote in the caption:

“… I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut … Never going to forget these shows.”

Aww!

See the full post (below):

Too sweet! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

