Gisele Bündchen Gets Candid About Going Through Tough 'Trials' In New Post-Divorce Post

Gisele Bündchen is trying to keep her personal life on track in the first few months after her divorce from Tom Brady.

The 42-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Sunday to share her very candid thoughts alongside a new video of herself riding a bicycle in a tropical locale.

The Brazilian-born bombshell set the video to ADMT‘s cover of the appropriately-named TRINIX track Beautiful Day (Thank You For Sunshine). And it was a beautiful day for the vid, indeed!

But it’s what Gisele wrote in the caption that has us really interested. First in English, and then repeated once again in her native Portuguese, the supermodel shared:

“We all have our fair shares of trials. Every laugh, every fall, every experience, the good and the bad, everything is here to teach us something and help us grow. Nothing is permanent. So let’s enjoy the good moments and learn from the bad ones. Every day is a gift!”

Good vibes only…

Ch-ch-check out the clip for yourself (below):

Nothing is permanent, indeed. Not marriage to Tom, not all those relationship rumors with Joaquim Valente and others, not anything. That’s just good advice!

Definitely means more following her split from Tom, tho. Right, Perezcious readers??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]