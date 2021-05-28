Gossip Girl Is BACK With A Familiar Voice In Sexy First Revival Trailer -- WATCH!

Oh, s**t! Things are about to be shaken up for Manhattan’s elite because the new trailer for HBO Max’s Gossip Girl revival just dropped. And NOBODY seems ready for what’s about to come!

The one-minute teaser shows the series’ new diverse cast living it up at a lavish party, but of course, dark secrets are already brewing. There’s not much indication of the plot yet, but the story takes place “nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark.” The modern take will also explore how social media “and the landscape of New York itself” has changed since The CW hit first aired, according to showrunner Joshua Safran.

Oh — and there’s a very familiar narrator back for this reboot! Kristen Bell yet again leads the drama as the voice of the infamous blogger. It’s so nostalgic, fans are in for a treat! See the very first trailer for yourself (below):

Get excited for a dramatic and scandalous summer starting July 8, Perezcious readers! Reactions?! Will U be watching? Sound OFF in the comments (below)! XOXO!

[Image via HBO Max/YouTube & Kristen Bell/Instagram]