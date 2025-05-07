Leighton Meester Opens Up Out About Former Gossip Girl Co-Star Michelle Trachtenberg's Death

Leighton Meester is reacting to the tragic death of her former costar Michelle Trachtenberg.

Of course, the two starred on Gossip Girl together back in the day. Th show, which ran from 2007 to 2012, saw Meester play Blair Waldorf, while Trachtenberg starred as the popular troublemaker Georgina Sparks. And now, a little more than two months after Trachtenberg’s tragic and untimely death in New York City back in late February, Leighton is speaking out for the very first time about her difficult mourning process and what she sees as part of the memorable television star’s ongoing legacy.

Speaking to Flaunt during an interview this week, the 39-year-old reflected on the lifelong friendships she formed with Michelle and others while working on that hit TV show more than a decade ago. But Leighton couldn’t talk about that without mentioning Michelle, of course. When asked about Trachtenberg’s passing, Meester said:

“It’s devastating. She was a wonderful, talented person, and everyone loved her. It’s very, very sad for everyone who knew her.”

No kidding.

Then, Leighton went on to pontificate about how the show’s ongoing legacy, and namely its continued discovery on streaming services and the internet by newer, younger fans who weren’t around for its original run, has become a meaningful way to honor Michelle even after her untimely passing.

Meester explained her thought process there:

“Now, I can see that [the show’s legacy] continues — in some ways, even more so than back then — to live on, which is incredible.”

That it is.

Of course, Leighton is far from the first former co-star of Michelle’s to speak out in the weeks and months after late February’s tragedy. It’s all still so damn sad. Ugh.

We continue to send our condolences to Michelle’s family, friends, and loved ones.

[Image via MEGA/Nicky Nelson/WENN]