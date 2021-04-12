Grimes Unveils New ‘Beautiful Alien Scars’ Back Tattoo!

Out of this world!

Grimes revealed a huge new tattoo on Sunday that is inspired by aliens! (Because of course.)

The singer shared a snapshot of the new white ink designed by Nusi Quero and tatted by Tweakt on Instagram, writing:

“Don’t have a good pic cuz it hurts too much and I need to sleep haha, and it’ll be red for a few wks , but gna be beautiful alien scars.”

Related: Elon Musk & Grimes Forced To Change Son’s Name To Comply With California Law!

And in her IG Story, Elon Musk‘s girlfriend reposted how the “help from the alien computer brain of” Quero inspired the web of lines now covering the majority of her back!

WOW! That’s honestly a pretty amazing combination of technology and art, right?? What do U think of Grimes’ new alien art, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Grimes/Instagram]