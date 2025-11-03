Pete Davidson Is Keeping THESE Tattoos For Sentimental Reasons!

Pete Davidson is keeping more than just his Hillary Clinton tattoo!

As we previously reported, the former SNL star is going through a tattoo removal journey! We mean, he’s pretty much getting rid of everything except for a few choice pieces. He opened up back in August about how his portrait of Bill Clinton‘s wife would be one of the few tats to stay, along with a Wu-Tang Clan piece. But now he’s revealing a couple more that made the cut.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight over the weekend, the comedian revealed tattoos related to his parents would be sticking around. First, one his momma Amy Waters Davidson specifically asked for:

I got all these tattoos, so my mom was like, ‘How come you’ve never gotten a ‘Mom’ tattoo?’ Now I have a tattoo that just says ‘MOMTATTOO.’ That one has to stay.”

Ha! Cute!

Related: Pete Details Gut-Wrenching Admission From Mother That Inspired His Sobriety

Pete also said he has a tattoo dedicated to the late Scott Davidson. It’s a copy of his 9/11 hero dad’s ID. Awwww. So those will be staying, but “that’s pretty much it”. Everything else is going bye-bye to the laser!

Of his actual tattoo removal process, the soon-to-be father said it’s “awful”:

“I’ve been filming it and showing all the younger people in my family to be like, ‘If you don’t like it, this is what you have to do’. But I’m excited ’cause I’m making changes. So I’m excited, but it sucks.”

We’re glad to hear Pete is happy with his choices! Even though it sucks! LOLz! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Universal Pictures/Amazon Prime/MEGA/WENN]