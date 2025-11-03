Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Charlie Sheen Claims Bill Clinton Tried To Cheat On Hillary With HIS Girlfriend In The '80s! Who Is In The Epstein Birthday Book -- And What Did They Write?? Why Epstein Victims Can't Just Reveal THE LIST -- And How We Could Get It Anyway! Epstein Victims Come Forward, Saying They'll Make Their Own List: 'We Know The Names' Donald Trump Is NOT Getting The Help He Needs From Ghislaine Maxwell! Listen To THIS! Trump Gave Ghislaine Maxwell Limited Immunity -- And She's Spilled On 'Maybe 100' People Already! Bill Clinton's Epstein Letter Praises His 'Childlike Curiosity'... Oh, Ewww... OMG Trump Is About To Pardon Epstein Underage Sex Trafficking Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell! Bill Clinton ALSO Sent Epstein A Birthday Letter: REPORT Donald Trump Attacks His Own 'Weakling' Supporters Over Epstein! Donald Trump DOUBLES DOWN On Burying Epstein Scandal In INSANE Post Accusing Obama! Even Truth Social Is Turning On Him! Epstein Accuser Questioned Over Shocking Bus Crash Story From Deathbed

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson Is Keeping THESE Tattoos For Sentimental Reasons!

Pete Davidson Is Keeping THESE Tattoos For Sentimental Reasons!

Pete Davidson is keeping more than just his Hillary Clinton tattoo!

As we previously reported, the former SNL star is going through a tattoo removal journey! We mean, he’s pretty much getting rid of everything except for a few choice pieces. He opened up back in August about how his portrait of Bill Clinton‘s wife would be one of the few tats to stay, along with a Wu-Tang Clan piece. But now he’s revealing a couple more that made the cut.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight over the weekend, the comedian revealed tattoos related to his parents would be sticking around. First, one his momma Amy Waters Davidson specifically asked for:

I got all these tattoos, so my mom was like, ‘How come you’ve never gotten a ‘Mom’ tattoo?’ Now I have a tattoo that just says ‘MOMTATTOO.’ That one has to stay.”

Ha! Cute!

Related: Pete Details Gut-Wrenching Admission From Mother That Inspired His Sobriety

Pete also said he has a tattoo dedicated to the late Scott Davidson. It’s a copy of his 9/11 hero dad’s ID. Awwww. So those will be staying, but “that’s pretty much it”. Everything else is going bye-bye to the laser!

Of his actual tattoo removal process, the soon-to-be father said it’s “awful”:

“I’ve been filming it and showing all the younger people in my family to be like, ‘If you don’t like it, this is what you have to do’. But I’m excited ’cause I’m making changes. So I’m excited, but it sucks.”

We’re glad to hear Pete is happy with his choices! Even though it sucks! LOLz! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Universal Pictures/Amazon Prime/MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Nov 03, 2025 13:11pm PDT

Share This