Guess The Toned Tushy!

Pictures like this sure do put butts in the seats!

Get it?!

Can you guess who that tushy (above) belongs to, Perezcious readers?!

We’ll give you a few hints…

First, he’s a Romanian-born actor.

And he’ll turn 39 years old in August.

It’s… Sebastian Stan!

Ch-ch-check out the full pic he uploaded to Instagram on Monday (below)!

Amazing! Truly a shameless promotional photo, indeed, Sebastian!

But we’re lovin’ the fact that he wanted to show off a little skin!

What’d U think, Perezcious readers??

Sound OFF with your reaction down in the comments (below)!

