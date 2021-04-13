Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Guess The Celebrity

Guess The Toned Tushy!

Guess who is the owner of this hot, toned tushy?!

Pictures like this sure do put butts in the seats!

Get it?!

Related: Guess The Sizzling Celebrity Abs!

Can you guess who that tushy (above) belongs to, Perezcious readers?!

We’ll give you a few hints…

First, he’s a Romanian-born actor.

And he’ll turn 39 years old in August.

Still not there??

Don’t scroll all the way down quite yet!

How about this: he’s been seen in Gossip GirlOnce Upon A Time, and Kings.

Did that give it away, or nah?!

OK, fine, keep scrolling down, and we’ll tell you who it is!

Scroll a little more…

Just a little more!!!

Aaaand here we are!

Drum roll please…

That’s right!

It’s… Sebastian Stan!

Ch-ch-check out the full pic he uploaded to Instagram on Monday (below)!

Amazing! Truly a shameless promotional photo, indeed, Sebastian!

But we’re lovin’ the fact that he wanted to show off a little skin!

What’d U think, Perezcious readers??

Sound OFF with your reaction down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Sebastian Stan/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 13, 2021 06:17am PDT

Share This