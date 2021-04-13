Guess The Toned Tushy!

Pictures like this sure do put butts in the seats!
Get it?!
Can you guess who that tushy (above) belongs to, Perezcious readers?!
We’ll give you a few hints…
First, he’s a Romanian-born actor.
And he’ll turn 39 years old in August.
Still not there??
Don’t scroll all the way down quite yet!
How about this: he’s been seen in Gossip Girl, Once Upon A Time, and Kings.
Did that give it away, or nah?!
OK, fine, keep scrolling down, and we’ll tell you who it is!
Scroll a little more…
Just a little more!!!
Aaaand here we are!
Drum roll please…
That’s right!
It’s… Sebastian Stan!
Ch-ch-check out the full pic he uploaded to Instagram on Monday (below)!
Amazing! Truly a shameless promotional photo, indeed, Sebastian!
But we’re lovin’ the fact that he wanted to show off a little skin!
What’d U think, Perezcious readers??
Sound OFF with your reaction down in the comments (below)!
[Image via Sebastian Stan/Instagram]
