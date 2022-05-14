Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Daughter Apple Martin’s 18th Birthday!

Apple Martin is all grown up!

On Saturday, Gwyneth Paltrow took to Instagram to wish her daughter a happy 18th birthday by posting a stunning picture of her looking into the mirror. Admitting that she was at a “loss for words” at the milestone, she wrote in the heartfelt tribute:

“I could not be more proud of the woman you are. You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more. Proud doesn’t cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can’t put in to words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way.”

The 49-year-old momma continued:

“Happy birthday my darling girl. I hope you know how special you are, and how much light you have brought to all who are lucky enough to know you. Especially me. I say it all the time and I will never stop… in the words of auntie Drew, I was born the day you were born. I love you.”

Time flies, huh! But this was such a sweet tribute to Apple! You can ch-ch-check out the entire post (below):

As you know, Gwyneth welcomed Apple in May 2004 with ex-husband Chris Martin, with whom she also shares 16-year-old son Moses. Their daughter’s unique name has often been a topic of conversation – and it turns out it’s all thanks to the Coldplay frontman. Last month, Gwyneth revealed that it was Chris who came up with the name during an Instagram Story Q&A:

“Her dad came up with the name and I fell in love with it. I thought it was original and cool. I can’t imagine her being called anything else!”

It was certainly original!

Happy birthday, Apple! We are wishing you nothing but the best!

