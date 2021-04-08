Hailey Bieber Was 'So Upset' About Viral TikTok That Claimed She Was 'Rude'

Hailey Bieber wasn’t exactly happy about being publicly called out for rude behavior last year!

As we reported, former hostess Julia Carolan went viral for a series of TikToks in which she rated the celebs she had met while working at a ritzy NYC restaurant. Justin Bieber’s wife received a dismal “3.5 out of 10” rating because Julia said she was “not nice” the “handful of times” they had interacted.

After the video went viral, Haley dropped an apology in the comments section, saying she hoped to get the chance to apologize to the ex-hostess in person. But now, the 24-year-old admits that she was “so upset” about being called out so publicly!

On Wednesday, while speaking to Dr. Jessica Clemons on her own YouTube channel, the model recalled feeling:

“When I saw her video I was so upset. There’s never an excuse for being rude. I felt bad that that was her experience with me, but it made me kind of frustrated because you never know what someone’s going through. I remember going through times in my life where I was so sad, and so heartbroken that, like, engaging with people felt hard for me.”

Hailey continued:

“I wish I didn’t act that way towards her. I’m a human and I made a mistake and I acted a way that was out of character for me. I acted a way that I don’t want to be.”

Hm, well, here there seems to be a bit of a disconnect. Hailey’s acting as if this was a one time interaction, while Julia said she met the starlet a “handful of times.”

Of course, no one is outwardly friendly toward literally everyone they meet (if you are, please tell us what medication you’re on so we can join the party), but Hailey said she’s “trying to do better every single day,” adding:

“I want to continue to grow as a person. I’m open to people correcting me.”

However, the model doesn’t think the “people that try to correct me and try to tell me what I need to be and what I need to do, need to be people on social media.” Fair point!

Stephen Baldwin’s daughter went on to explain that the controversy was a much smaller version of what her hubby went through while growing up under a constant microscope. She mused:

“I had it on a much smaller level, but even my husband had to just go through everything in front of everybody and make lots of mistakes in front of the entire world. There was nothing that he could do that would get by the media. It always made me feel really sad for him, because so much of what was going on was what anybody his age would be doing, except it was on this much bigger scale.”

She added of the Sorry singer:

“I always say to him, I’m so impressed with how normal you are because I don’t even know what that feels like to go through mentally, emotionally, physically and I know that it did have an effect, a big effect on him. And I’m just grateful that he’s able to be the mature, stable adult that he is now.”

Sounds like Justin and Hailey are really helping each other become better people every day. Hopefully that means their future ratings on TikTok will only go up!

