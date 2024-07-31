Halsey Hated By The Majority Of Her Own Fans - She says! “I Want To Crawl In A Hole And…” Sending Halsey a big hug! Related Posts Britney Spears Is So Unlucky! | Perez Hilton Britney Spears VS Halsey?! Read The WILD Now-Deleted Tweet Threatening Legal Action Over New Lucky Video! Britney Spears Is Sorry! Britney Spears Is LIVID At Halsey! But She Got This wrong! Celine Dion Slays The Olympics! Huge Miley Cyrus News! And MORE! | Perez Hilton CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jul 30, 2024 21:30pm PDT Share This Categories Halsey