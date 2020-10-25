Hannah Brown Goes Fully Nude In Super-Sexy Vacation Pic -- Whoa!

Get it, girl!!!

Hannah Brown is on vacation down in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico right now — pandemic be damned, apparently (sigh) — and while she’s enjoying life out on the beach, she’s also showing off the goods!

Related: Tyler Cameron Says He And Hannah ‘Struggled’ To Stay Just Friends

The former Bachelorette leading lady nearly stopped Instagram cold over the weekend by posting a SUPER sexy new picture of herself leaning over the edge of an infinity pool while looking down below and out to the ocean. Best part? Her (lack of) cover-up!

As you can see (below), the 26-year-old reality TV star and Dancing With The Stars alum is completely nude:

Whoa!!!

Thousands of fans commented on the pic, including noted Bachelor Nation super fan Demi Lovato, along with fellow former contestant Hannah Ann Sluss and so many more!

Tyler Cameron must be eating his heart out right now! Just saying!!!

Seriously, though, how much are you lovin’ this Alabama native’s latest addition to IG here, Perezcious readers?!

Something about fun in the sun in Mexico… just can’t wear clothes when you’re doing it, apparently! Hey, we’re not arguing! Ha!!!

[Image via Hannah Brown/Instagram]