Have U heard the new leaked Harry Styles album yet? The response is mixed. What do U think of the record? This and much more on our latest podcast! CLICK HERE to watch this episode of The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker!

Or CLICK HERE to listen to the audio version at PerezPodcast.com

Harry could probably use some of our CBD right now! And U too! CLICK HERE to order some today at MyTrue10.com