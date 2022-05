Love Harry Styles‘ new album, but him mentioning cocaine on multiple songs felt very desperate to us. U? This and much more on our latest podcast! CLICK HERE to watch this episode of The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker!

Or CLICK HERE to listen to the audio version at PerezPodcast.com

Instead of the coco, Harry and you should CLICK HERE to pick up some of our CBD at MyTrue10.com