How Taylor Swift Reacted When Blake Lively Finally Apologized!

We heard late last week these besties had finally made up… or at least were in the process.

A lot of folks who loved Blake Lively have reconsidered over the past few months as more has come out about how she allegedly treats people. And if she really did falsely accuse It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment, which is what he alleges… that’s unforgivable.

Obviously we’d expect a friend like Taylor Swift to vouch for her friend and stand by her word. But she was one of those personally hurt by Blake. She reportedly felt “used” when she learned the Gossip Girl star had invited her over as some kind of scare tactic for her director — a transgression she admitted in that wild Game of Thrones text. And there were reports she’d used Tay’s name other times, too!

Related: Blake Blasts Justin For Arguing ‘No Woman’ Should Have Legal Protections From Harassers

We heard from many sources the Style singer was kind of keeping her distance after all that. But finally last week a source told NewsNation the cold war was finally starting to thaw! They said the pals had “worked everything out” after “Blake apologized.”

It’s nice that everything worked out, right? But we were DYING to be a fly on the wall for what must have been such an awkward convo! Well, another insider spilled a little more to Page Six on Monday, explaining it as Blake who reached out first:

“It was important to Blake to be on good terms again with Taylor. It was never her intention to hurt Taylor or cause any harm to their friendship. Blake missed their friendship and she hopes they can put this whole thing behind them.”

Well, good! The one who screws up should always be the one to reach out and say they’re sorry! So, uh… how did Taylor react?

The insider says she “appreciated” the apology and “felt it was genuine and heartfelt.” That’s great! It worked so well, it sounds like they’re back to being BFFs! They said:

“[Taylor] has no hard feelings and is ready to move forward.”

So great to hear, right?

Is Tay being more forgiving than you would be, Perezcious readers?? Would you need more time? Or ever be able to let it go? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN/Avalon.]