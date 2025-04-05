Taylor Swift & Blake Lively Have Made Amends! They ‘Are Talking Again’ Amid Justin Baldoni Lawsuit Drama!

Got A Tip?

Where do Taylor Swift and Blake Lively stand today amid the Justin Baldoni lawsuit drama? It sounds like the actress’ “dragon” is back in her corner!

Unless you have been living under a rock, you know the pair hit a rough patch in their friendship this year when the pop star got dragged into Blake’s nasty legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star and director. Justin claimed in a countersuit that Tay helped ambush him to accept a rewrite the Gossip Girl alum did of a “pivotal” rooftop scene in the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover‘s beloved book. And because she may have relevant information that could be used as evidence to help his case against Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, she may get deposed by his attorneys! Yikes!

As you can imagine, the Evermore artist was upset! In fact, she reportedly felt “used” nor did she “appreciate being referred to as one of Blake’s dragons.” Remember that wild Game of Thrones text the A Simple Favor star sent Justin? We would cringe if our pal called us that, too! Taylor reportedly stopped “communicating with Blake” as she needed a break from her longtime bestie. She even refused to attend Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary special to avoid bumping into her — and her nemesis, Kim Kardashian. Travis Kelce’s girlfriend also started “taking stock of which of her friends are good for her and who name drops her for personal gain” after what happened with Blake! Damn! All of this, she did to prevent any “external factor” hurting her own reputation.

But who ended up on the chopping block once she reflected on her friendships? It is unknown! However, it looks like someone managed to get back into the singer’s good graces — Blake! We are serious! They have made amends! A source told NewsNation on Thursday that their beef is in the past now, saying:

“(Swift and Lively) have worked everything out. Blake apologized and they are talking again.”

Wow!

Do you buy this, Perezcious readers? We know how protective Tay is of the legacy she has built for herself. She also reportedly was really “hurt” and “really wishes Blake hadn’t dragged her into this whole situation.” Would she really move past the drama and risk her own reputation to maintain a friendship with Blake, especially since the public is not on her side amid the lawsuit battle? Hmm. We will have to see how this plays out!

But for now, what do you think? Sound OFF in the comments!

Apr 05, 2025 10:28am PDT

