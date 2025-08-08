HUGE MeToo Scandal That'll Break Hearts Coming Soon?! Major Rumor Explained...

Well, this is upsetting… but also, we have to admit, insanely intriguing!

A blind item was sent into DeuxMoi this week that’s exploded on Reddit! The Fauxmoi subreddit, where they try to figure out the celebs unsaid in these blind items, is on fire as fans talk themselves into fury and heartbreak over this one. Why? Well, it sounds bad… and a lot of guys qualify unfortunately…

OK, so under the pseudonym No Way, from the fake email address [email protected], comes a claim with the subject me Too, two:

“Just a heads up… a HUGE scandal is about to break. A much beloved American actor, in his 50s, is about to be accused of some wild stuff. A documentary team in the UK and working with the BBC and two other production companies to bring forward the allegations. The big shock is who it is as there has ever been a hint of an allegation against him until now.”

OK, so now you get the fervor, right? A guy we’ve never heard “a hint of an allegation” about? “Much beloved”… and in his 50s so presumably has been in the public eye for some time…

Damn! There are probably some names popping into your head right away, right? But is there any way we can narrow it down??

Well, we’ll try to help if we can…

First off, this is NOT Keanu Reeves! We saw some anxious commenters saying they hope it isn’t him:

“Feel like the “No way” hint is pointing at Keanu, being a Bill and Ted reference” “If it’s Keanu, I’m done with humanity.”

But thankfully we can say no way to that idea. Why? Well, we have never been happier to point out… Keanu is a proud Canadian. Not an “American actor.” Also, believe it or not, the man is in his 60s! He’s going to be 61 next month!

Also aged out? Tom Hanks! We saw a few worried about this, likely because of his rep as such a nice guy. But Tom just turned 69 years old, y’all! You can hold onto your idea of the affable fella who likes typewriters and WWII.

We also saw a popular suggestion of Tyler Perry. But we hate to break it to y’all… there was an allegation of sexual assault and harassment against the Madea creator last month. So this isn’t about him, but also… Sorry to those fans.

Same with Jared Leto. We were honestly surprised some commenters considered the 53-year-old considering the rumors about teen girls that have followed him for years now. But then again, Disney hired him to lead a big movie this year, so people do miss these things sometimes.

Many worried about Pedro Pascal, a truly beloved actor in his 50s (he just hit the big 5-0 in April) who is having a banner year in 2025. However… while he does have American citizenship, he’s technically Chilean. He was born in Santiago. We just don’t think a source would get something like that wrong.

A big aspect of this a lot of readers have picked up on already is that is specifically says “American actor.” That’s not something someone from the US would say, we’d say just “actor” and anyone else we’d add the nationality. We’re self-centered that way. Add in that it’s also a UK documentary team doing the digging, and participating with the BBC to boot. Those things seem to point to an American who’s particularly known or beloved in the UK, right? Maybe who has lived or worked over there extensively?

Unfortunately that’s all we have at the moment. We don’t want to list any of the beloved actors we worry could actually be this guy. But like all of you, we’re going to be on the lookout for that bombshell to drop.

