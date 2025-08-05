Jared Leto's Teen Predator Accusations Resurface -- And Disney Only Have Themselves To Blame!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Jared Leto has once again found himself at the center of a social media storm.

Earlier this year, the Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman was exposed by a virtual army of women claiming to have been the victims of his creepy ways — many when they were underage. It all started when DJ Allie Teilz stumbled upon an old Facebook post from 2012 when she was just 17 years old in which she claimed Jared tried to “force himself” on her backstage at an M83 concert. After resharing the old post on her Instagram Story in present day, it quickly went viral — along with tons of other women coming forward with similar stories:

You can read through a detailed breakdown HERE.

Soon after, the controversial actor’s rep attempted to deny any instances of relations with underage girls. But he didn’t do much to really move the needle with folks who have been hearing these stories for years! Teilz infamously dubbed Jared “Hollywood’s most prolific predator” — which unfortunately is a title he only has a shot at because he gets to stick around for some reason!

Other guys get canceled with allegations like this on their CV — but Jared still seems to have no issues being cast in MAJOR movies. Exhibit A: Disney’s upcoming Tron: Ares, which is set to come out in October. But now, finally, the studio is getting absolutely TORCHED on social media right now for hiring him! A little late, but at least people are making noise!

But, uh, the spark that lit the fire under social media about it this week? That was also Disney’s doing…

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal ran a report claiming that in an effort to save money, the Mouse House considered using a fully AI-generated character in the yet-to-be-released film. Ultimately, per the WSJ, they backed off amid rising concerns with the technology. Basically, they wanted to avoid a potential PR nightmare that might hurt the movie — and the studio generally.

But that report got out. Just the fact they considered it — though they decided to do the right thing, if strictly for business reasons — has come back to bite them. Because it reminded everyone they should be upset with Disney for hiring ALLEGED SEX PEST JARED LETO!!!

But with the WSJ’s report about Disney passing on AI to avoid a social media disaster, X (Twitter) users have jumped on Disney to hold them accountable for casting an accused teen predator:

“casting Jared Leto as the lead isn’t much better for publicity” “>concerns of bad publicity from having an AI generated character >hires Jared Leto “the current public position on AI is apparently worse than the current public position on Jared Leto” “Concerned about bad publicity… but Jared Leto is your lead actor?” “And keeping Jared Leto around was a good idea?” “Incredible news that Jared Leto is actually an improvement on something” “Fun Fact: Jared Leto was hired on to distract from the AI, the only thing they could find more disliked.” “People need to keep s**tting on AI so that studios keep worrying about incorporating it more. But ironic they were concerned about that and not Jared Leto being their lead.”

MAKE IT MAKE SENSE. We mean, Disney is a family brand! How could they not foresee that hiring a dude with this caliber of accusations could prove to be an issue?… Or did they just… Not care??

