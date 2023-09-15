Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness Divorcing After 27 YEARS!

NO! We can’t believe it!

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have been together so long, we thought for certain they were in it forever! But on Friday the news dropped they’re ending their marriage after a whopping 27 years!

In a joint statement to People the longtime couple announced:

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives. “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

The statement was signed, “Deb and Hugh Jackman.” Wow. We are floored.

Hugh and Deborra met in 1995 on the set of the Aussie TV series Corelli. At the time, she was the hot lead, and he was a nobody, fresh out of drama school. As he recalled in a 2017 interview with People:

“Deb, she was a big star… I get picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I’ll never forget. She took off her seatbelt and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said, ‘Hi, I’m Deborra-lee Furness, nice to meet you.’ I remember thinking, ‘I like this girl.'”

It was apparently love at first sight. The pair got married the very next year. Again, their love seemed so pure… and now they’re splitting up??

Hugh and Deb have two children together, Oscar, now 23 years old, and Ava, now 18. It’s certainly a relief that their children are adults now — though we’re sure it doesn’t feel like much comfort to them right now.

Wow, we are just… what a gut punch to everyone trying hard to still believe in love! We hope we learn something more to explain this in the coming days. Until then… damn.

