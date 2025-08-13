I Just Scored Two Major Court Victories!!!!! Plus, Blake Lively MADNESS Boils Over! Actors Now Being Subpoenaed Too!!!! And Team Justin Baldoni Messed Up! Details Here! | Perez Hilton This is how it’s done!!!!!!! Thanks to Perez! Blake Lively… Related Posts Blake Lively Is Now Threatening Me With Defamation! THIS IS INSANITY! She: Should Blake Lively's Lawyers Be Sanctioned? Cuz They Have... | Perez Hilton Justin Baldoni Says Blake Lively Declined Key Evidence Exchange, Now Wants It All! Tells Court: "If We Hand Over More, She Should Too!" More Of Blake Lively’s Deposition UNSEALED!!! Justin Baldoni’s Nemesis Said Under Oath: CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Aug 12, 2025 20:28pm PDT Share This Categories Blake Lively Film Flickers Justin Baldoni Legal Matters PerezTV YouTube