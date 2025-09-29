The Internet Reacts To Bad Bunny Doing The Super Bowl Halftime Show!

Bad Bunny is officially our 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show performer! So how do people feel about it?

On Sunday night, the NFL and the Puerto Rican singer announced on their respective social media accounts that he will be headlining Super Bowl LX’s Halftime Show come February! Woop woop!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benito Antonio (@badbunnypr)

In his Instagram comments, fans couldn’t help but sound off with overwhelming excitement:

“TE AMOOOO, DE PR PAL MUNDO!” “SOMEBODY PLEASE HOLD ME” “TE AMOOOOO” “The best” “This is truly such a monumental, significant moment in history. A win for our Latin culture and heritage, for all. We are so PROUD” “Many will be bothered. That brings me double joy.”

Related: Taylor Swift’s Stalker Has Disappeared — After Making Final Chilling Comment

That last comment points to controversy already sparking from the announcement… In case you didn’t know, Bunny, born Benito Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, kicks off his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour, in November, but he’s leaving the US out of it completely! Why? Because he’s terrified that if he came to the States, ICE officers would prey on the occasion to detain attendees. He told i-D earlier this month:

“There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the US, and none of them were out of hate — I’ve performed there many times. All of [the shows] have been successful. All of them have been magnificent … But there was the issue of — like, f**king ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

So now with the Monaco rapper agreeing to HEADLINE the US’ most watched event of the year where the main demographic are affluent white folk, it’s clear he’s making quite the political statement! In a statement, the 31-year-old said:

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown … this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

SAY IT LOUDER!

On X (Twitter), fans have been quick to celebrate the magnitude of this decision:

“do you guys realize how f**king HUGE this is. he’s refusing to tour america right now bc of ice but is choosing to do the biggest show aka the halftime. he is definitely going to make a political statement this is HUGE for latinx. as a puerto rican i am ECSTATIC he’s going to EAT” “They chose Bad Bunny, an artist who is an outspoken critic of the current administration and literally cancelled a US tour over fears of ICE raids. “They knew exactly what they were doing. The meltdown this will cause is the entire point.” “a latino headlining the halftime show during trump’s presidency i’ll give jay z his 10s” “we won so bad”

And haters are MAD at the NFL. BIG time:

“Why bad bunny” “RIP Super Bowl halftime show (1989-2026)” “No, thank you. But at least now we know when to schedule bathroom breaks to keep from missing any of the commercials.” “Are you kidding??” “Another attempt to appeal to every audience but your own” “You people are desperate to go out of business. Way to Bud Light yourselves.”

So, what are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via NFL/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]