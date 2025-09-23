Taylor Swift's Stalker Has Disappeared -- After Making THIS Final Chilling Comment About Her!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

This is seriously disturbing.

Taylor Swift’s alleged stalker Brian Jason Wagner has apparently VANISHED, and his last words about her are downright chilling. After months of obsessive behavior, bizarre claims, and full-blown evasiveness, Wagner — who’s been slapped with a temporary restraining order (TRO) by the pop queen, BTW — has officially gone MIA. Seriously.

A bombshell report from DailyMail.com on Saturday revealed that despite investigators, court orders, and multiple attempts to serve legal documents, Wagner pulled a Houdini. Swift’s team hired licensed private investigator Brooke Berg to track him down, too, and even she hit a brick wall.

In a declaration she filed last week about being unable to find Wagner, Berg wrote:

“As of the date of this declaration, Respondent has not responded to the September 15, 2025 phone call or text messages.”

Translation? He’s ghosted everyone. The TRO, originally granted in June for “unlawful violence, a credible threat of violence, or stalking,” was extended until Monday to give Swift’s team more time to make contact. But they couldn’t.

Despite stakeouts, neighbor interviews, and more investigative work including public database searches, social media platform research, and combing over things like DMV records to uncover any new contact or address information, no one can say for sure where Wagner is. According to Berg, he’s either “transient or actively concealing his whereabouts.”

Whoa.

The court filing reports that a mysterious “Jane Doe” came forward at one point and told Berg that Wagner changes phone numbers like outfits and uses free apps like TextNow to dodge detection.

And the one time Berg actually did manage to get Wagner on the phone back in August, things took a seriously unhinged turn. Wagner allegedly told the PI that he wasn’t involved in a “legal matter” and wouldn’t give an address because he “did not have a place to live.”

Then, he rambled on about being in Beverly Hills… or maybe not? The filing noted:

“[Wagner] initially claimed he was in Beverly Hills, California, but then stated that he recently encountered trouble in Beverly Hills and was no longer there. Respondent said that he would know by Monday, August 4, 2025, where he would be living, and said that he would call me with an address or a place to meet. He indicated we could call again on August 4, 2025, if we did not hear from him and said that phone number was the best number at which to reach him.”

But now here’s the part that should send shivers down your spine: Wagner reportedly made a few final comments that raised every possible red flag. The filing noted:

“He also stated that he was supposed to live at [Swift’s] house and work for [Swift], but that [Swift] had gotten angry with him and now his life is ruined. Respondent stated that he could not believe [Swift] was now giving him a restraining order.”

Then, he reportedly added that he was “going to have to do something about her,” in reference to Swift.

Uh, WHAT?!?!?!

Aaaaand that is the last time anyone has heard from Wagner. Seriously. Berg was never again able to contact him, and he failed to give her a reliable location where they could meet so she could serve him with legal documents related to the TRO.

Insiders told DM that Taylor is “concerned.” TBH, who wouldn’t be? That’s the understatement of the year. One source said:

“Her team has to be hyper vigilant because she has been stalked so many times and recently discovered she has been targeted by Groyper [alt-right] groups on social media.”

That source went on to add that Taylor has been keen on changing her various public-facing plans depending on issues raised by her security team, too:

“She will change promotional plans or scale back if any threats she has received online are deemed to be serious by her security team. It’s horrible.”

Yes, it is horrible. Plus, with Wagner now completely off the radar, this has become a full-on security crisis for the superstar.

A second source added:

“As this saga continues with her stalker, it will take precedent over everything she does in her life and career until it is completely taken care of in the courts and through any authoritative measures.”

After hearing what Wagner reportedly said about Taylor, and how determined it appears that he wishes to remain hidden right now, this is an increasingly serious situation. Ugh.

Luckily on Monday, Swift was granted a five year restraining order where Wagner must stay at least 100 years away from her at all times. He also cannot contact her in any manner.

We’re sending all our loves and best wishes to Taylor and her team. This must be SO unsettling.

