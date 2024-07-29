Iowa Parents Arrested After 4-Year-Old Escapes From 'Makeshift Cage' -- And Leads Cops To Much More!

An Iowa couple has been arrested after their young child escaped a truly heinous situation.

Last week, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen who spotted a child wandering outside a Hamburg, Iowa home alone. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the little one, who reportedly has developmental disabilities, “covered in filth and a mixture of both human and animal feces” outside a residence.

WTF.

Cops entered the home and found another young child inside. Both are the children of Dustin Carl Lee Perry and Lindsey Barbara Marie Hamilton, both 26. According to the report, the pair “left the children in the care of relatives with the direction to keep the 4-year-old in a makeshift cage.”

Yes, you read that right… A cage.

According to officers, it was crafted “out of a pack and play, a baby gate roof, and zip ties.” They added:

“The child was able to escape from the device and left the home without waking the occupants.”

So awful. That poor child!

And guess what? For these people, locking up their child to suffer in their own filth was seemingly a norm, because cops located a “second homemade cage” in a walk-in closet at in their Shenandoah home… And from there, “several children” were rescued by the Department of Homeland Security.

Absolutely disgusting!

Carl and Lindsey have since been arrested, charged with neglect or abandonment of a dependent person and child endangerment, with additional charges reportedly pending. The two are currently being held at the Fremont County Jail without bond until their hearing.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that Hamburg Rescue, the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, and the Shenandoah Police Department all aided in the investigation.

How truly shocking… We hope to see these innocent children heal and the unfit parents be served justice!

[Images via Fremont County Sheriff’s Office]