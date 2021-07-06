Isabelle Fries Is At It Again! Singer Drops New Summer Single Fight For Me On Spotify!

Isabelle Fries is at it again with Fight For Me. The siren’s “perfect summer hit single” just dropped on Spotify!

We had the beautiful luck of running into Isabelle Fries’ new hit single Fight For Me through Spotify’s Release Radar Playlist — thank you technology and the law of attraction)! Oh, how we love a good ballad!

We’ve been admiring Isabelle’s work for a while, and we’ve even written some posts and videos about her in the past. In face, we even recently created a video congratulating Isabelle on graduating college a couple of weeks ago. Yes, really! So, in some way we sort of feel like her Padrino, comprende?!

In reality, though, we just love to celebrate good music and talented young people! Remember, we were the ones rooting for Lady GaGa and Amy Winehouse before everyone else jumped on board! And now we’re at it again with Isabelle, our new pick destined for far greater things, and her beautiful new single Fight For Me!

Isabelle has a lot to celebrate these days, having just hit her 1 millionth YouTube view for her recent single Shine Through The Rain. And now, she’s at it again with Fight For Me! The new single starts with Isabelle’s enigmatic voice, filled with a raspy self-awareness, and a single piano a la Tori Amos, one of our favorite musicians of all time!!

We love the simplicity of Isabelle’s style, and the fact that it’s always just good music! Isabelle over and over again proves how music can have a beautiful yet simple chorus that touches the soul. Again, with her Fiona Apple and Kelly Clarkson vibe, Isabelle takes us on a very dreamy journey in which we can all remember a time in our lives where we had an “angel” by our side helping us get through the tough times.

And the lyrics in this song are enigmatic with verses like (below):

“You told me you would fight for me even if I say / I don’t need your help I’d rather fade away.”

Love it!

The main quality about Isabelle’s music that we love is its powerful simplicity. In a time where artists are over complicating their music with technology and complex sounds to get our attention, Isabelle reminds us of the beauty of a traditional ballad. For us, all her songs carry this wonderful “soundtrack here” feel to them.

Her producer Rob Chiarelli sure knows how to place all the necessary elements to elevate Isabelle’s vocals, too, and he really did it with this new single. The song’s beat is catchy and it gives a perfect segue for all the powerful instruments and synthesizer to chime in.

Timeless and elegant, Fight For Me is about the commitment of love that we have for the people that need it the most. It’s about choosing love over fear not only for the ones we love, but also for ourselves. We think Isabelle’s music is going to keep soaring as she encounters more and more life experiences, too.

Of course, most artists become more seasoned with their music as they experience some of the dark moments in life — not that we are wishing for that at all, but a lot of the best songs carry some deep heartache. Duh! And part of the artist’s journey is to experience “the dark night of the soul “and create amazing art using it as inspiration.

It’s melancholically beautiful to hear Isabelle’s new single Fight For Me. This song gives us strength and grace. We hope Isabelle continues to remind us that we all need each other, and we all have to fight for the ones we love!

You can find out more about Isabelle Fries on her official website, via LinkTree, over on Spotify, and on her official Instagram account.

