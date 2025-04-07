“It’s Distressing!” Elton John Is Losing His Eyesight And Reveals He Now: Poor Elton! Related Posts Who Is In The Wrong Here? David Beckham & Victoria Beckham’s Sons At War! And: How NOT To Respond To Charges Of Rape! Russell Brand: Russell Brand Charged With Multiple Counts Of Rape And Sexual Assault In The UK. Police Spent Years Investigating Him And: Prince William Just Hired Princess Diana’s Divorce Lawyers -- But Here's Why… CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Apr 06, 2025 20:00pm PDT Share This Categories Anglophilia Elton John Health Music Minute PerezTV YouTube