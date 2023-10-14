Jada Pinkett Smith Claims Tupac Shakur Also Had Alopecia

Jada Pinkett Smith has shared some huge bombshell details about her life over the past week while promoting her upcoming memoir Worthy. And she’s not done with dropping the big revelations quite yet, as she’s now sharing some unknown information about her “soulmate” Tupac Skakur…

Perezcious readers know the 52-year-old actress has been very open about living with alopecia, the autoimmune disease that causes hair loss, for years now. And it turns out she had the condition in common with someone who used to be in her inner circle. She told People that her late best friend Tupac had been secretly dealing with alopecia too:

“I don’t think Tupac ever talked about the alopecia he suffered from.”

According to Jada, the rapper began to experience similar hair loss symptoms as her around 1991 when he was arrested for jaywalking by the Oakland Police Department in California. When Tupac realized what was going on, he decided to keep it a secret from the public due to the social pressures at the time. Jada explained to the outlet:

“After he was in Northern California with the police officers that beat him up, he started losing his hair. And his alopecia patterns were far more extreme than mine. I don’t think Pac ever talked about his alopecia, but he also looked really good with a bald head. But that was during a time and during an era that you wouldn’t — he just wouldn’t talk about it.”

But “if [Shakur] were alive today,” the Girls Trip star believes “he would” openly talk about his condition. Wow…

