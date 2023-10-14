Jada Pinkett Smith Was ‘Hurt’ When Chris Rock Mocked Her In Netflix Comedy Special After Will's Oscars Slap!

Jada Pinkett Smith did not appreciate being mocked by Chris Rock shortly after the slap controversy!

For those who don’t recall, the 58-year-old comedian did a comedy special for Netflix earlier this year called Chris Rock: Selective Outrage. During the show, he addressed when Will Smith struck him onstage at the Academy Awards last year for making a joke about the 52-year-old actress’ shaved head — and did so by roasting the pair’s “entanglement” drama. He brought up Jada’s relationship ith August Alsina, saying:

“Everybody knows that had nothing to do with me. I didn’t have any entanglements. His wife was f**king her son’s friend. Now, I normally would not talk about this shit, But for some reason, these n***** put that shit on the internet. I have no idea why two people that talented would do something that low-down. We’ve all been cheated on, none of us have every been interviewed by the person who cheated on us. Why the f**k would you do that shit? She hurt him way more than I did… Everybody called him a bitch, and who’s he hit? Me!”

Chris then went on to say Jada “started this s**t” when she said he shouldn’t have hosted the Oscars because Will wasn’t nominated for his role in Concussion during the “#OscarsSoWhite” backlash in 2016:

“Nobody’s picking on this bitch. She started this s**t… And then this n**** gives me a concussion! I love Will Smith… he makes great movies. I rooted for Will Smith my whole life. And now, I watched Emancipation just so I could watch him get whooped.”

Damn. He did not hold back his feelings in this comedy special. At the time, neither Will nor Jada addressed the comments. Months later, though, the Queen Cleopatra star is finally opening up about how she felt about being mocked by Chris. And it sounds like she had some mixed feelings about it!

In an interview published on Saturday by The New York Times, Jada shared that she had been hurt by what Chris said in the special. She recalled:

“I remember my heart piercing, my heart cracking, and I remember my feelings being so hurt. And then I remember being able to smile and wish him well at the same time.”

Oof. It’s unknown what the Madagascar actor has to say about Jada’s new remarks, including the one where he supposedly asked her out when rumors were circulating she was divorcing Will and she rejected him! However, sources have said he “would actually love for her to keep his name out of her damn mouth” now, as he’s “over” being sucked into the drama. So we can imagine he’s not happy about this latest reveal!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

