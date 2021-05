James Charles vs the former employee suing him. Perez’s hot take! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindling their romance – smart or not? Gwyneth Paltrow is just like Alex Jones of InfoWars! Shocking allegations against Zac Efron from his ex-girlfriend! And more of today’s hottest headlines, including James Franco, John Mulaney, Laverne Cox, the Golden Globes, Seth Rogen and MORE!

Watch! Enjoy!

SHARE!

And CLICK HERE to check out more of Perez’s daily recap videos!