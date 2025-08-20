Jamie Lee Curtis Goes Viral For VERY REVEALING Outfit In Disney TikTok -- These Fans Are So Thirsty!

So it turns out there’s a whole generation of Disney kids who… had no idea Jamie Lee Curtis was hot?!?

The Halloween scream queen was doing some totally normal, relaxed promo on Disney Studios’ TikTok for Freakier Friday, her long-awaited reunion with Lindsay Lohan… but fans totally lost all their chill!

See, JLC was in wardrobe from the film, in which she switches bodies with a teenager, who insists on dressing all cute and sexy. That means 66-year-old Jamie Lee in an extremely cleavage-baring fit — something pretty uncharacteristic for the actress these days! See what we mean (below)!

@disneystudios A special message from Jamie Lee Curtis ???????? Experience Freakier Friday now playing in theaters. Get tickets. Link in bio. ♬ original sound – Disney Studios

And fans who were unfamiliar with her vast… body of work… went wild! The video has now been viewed a mind-boggling 14.6 million times in the past three days, and the comments there AND around social media have been… a bit thirsty for a Disney family film, we won’t lie!

“Oh hey jam- woah hey Jamie” “I was not familiar with your game before Jamie Lee Curtis” “the way we r all just ‘woah'” “where did THOSE come from” “JAMIE LEE MILKERS” “have those always been there??” “In all of my 30 years, I NEVER knew” “good GOD JAMIE????” “I DIDNT KNOW JAMIE HAD IT LIKE THAT!?” “No wonder Micheal Myers was so obsessed with her” “Why would Disney post that” “Jamie said we selling tickets one way or another”

Hilariously, the video went even more viral as longtime fans responded dumbfounded that there were so many people who didn’t know she’s always been hot! Folks were posting scenes from True Lies, Trading Places, A Fish Called Wanda… and of course, the infamous aerobics romance film Perfect.

Honestly, we’re pretty surprised everyone was so shocked! But hey, we’re just always happy to see a gal get her due… even if it’s late! LOLz!

[Image via Disney/TikTok.]