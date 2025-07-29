Jamie Lee Curtis Accidentally Shades Costar Lindsay Lohan -- Complaining Women 'Disfigured Themselves' With Plastic Surgery

Well, this is awkward…

Jamie Lee Curtis has decided to ramp up her crusade against plastic surgery this promotional tour. As usual, she’s coming from a really great place here, trying to protect women. But, uh… Was this the right movie to talk about this?

In a new interview with the Guardian over the weekend, the scream queen of all scream queens took aim at what women in Hollywood are put through in an effort to look better:

“The concept that you can alter the way you look through chemicals, surgical procedures, fillers — there’s a disfigurement of generations of predominantly women who are altering their appearances.”

She noted filters on social media are the latest version:

“It is aided and abetted by AI, because now the filter face is what people want. I’m not filtered right now. The minute I lay a filter on and you see the before and after, it’s hard not to go, ‘Oh, well that looks better.’ But what’s better? Better is fake.”

In a fun and cheeky statement against how fake fillers and such make you look, the Oscar winner wore wax lips to her photoshoot:

“The wax lips is my statement against plastic surgery. I’ve been very vocal about the genocide of a generation of women by the cosmeceutical industrial complex, who’ve disfigured themselves. The wax lips really sends it home.”

OK, wow. Did she say genocide?? When pressed on her use of that loaded term, she responded that’s 100% what she means:

“I believe that we have wiped out a generation or two of natural human [appearance]. And there are too many examples – I will not name them – but very recently we have had a big onslaught through media, many of those people.”

JLC was vocal a while back about how a director (on the aerobics film Perfect) made a hurtful comment about her eyes looking too “baggy” for filming. She was just 25 years old, and the insult was able to worm its way into her brain. She got plastic surgery as a result, and she’s regretted it for decades. It seems she’s really coming out swinging this year.

The awkward thing here is… she’s currently promoting Freakier Friday, which reteams her with movie daughter Lindsay Lohan. LiLo has been pretty widely presumed to have gotten quite a lot of plastic surgery over the years. Most recently she was rumored to have gotten the most flawless facelift of facelifts — and everyone agrees she looks fantastic.

But she is one of these women Jamie is talking about. Even the Guardian interviewer couldn’t help but mention it, writing:

“Well, at the risk of sounding harsh, one of the people implicated by Curtis’s criticism is Lindsay Lohan, her Freakier Friday co-star and a woman in her late 30s who has seemingly had a lot of cosmetic procedures at a startlingly young age (though Lohan denies having had surgery).”

They’re right, Lindsay has never confirmed she’s gotten surgery. But still, you’d think someone sitting next to her for so much of this press junket might be a little more careful about this subject, right? When the interviewer asks directly if it’s awkward for younger actresses when she starts this conversation, if they feel targeted by her, Jamie assures this is not pointed at them:

“No. No. Because I don’t care. It doesn’t matter. I’m not proselytizing to them. I would never say a word. I would never say to someone: what have you done? All I know is that it is a never-ending cycle. That, I know. Once you start, you can’t stop. But it’s not my job to give my opinion; it’s none of my business.”

Asked about Lindsay in particular, the Halloween star maintains she has a much more chill, laissez-faire attitude with her onscreen child — who is, of course, a full-grown woman this time around:

“I’m bossy, very bossy, but I try to mind my own business. She doesn’t need my advice. She’s a fully functioning, smart woman, creative person. Privately, she’s asked me questions, but nothing that’s more than an older friend you might ask.”

She reiterated how much she cares for Lindsay, as well — though they’re much more equals these days:

“I felt tremendous maternal care for Lindsay after the first movie, and continued to feel that. When she’d come to LA, I would see her. She and I have remained friends, and now we’re sort of colleagues. I feel less maternal towards her because she’s a mommy now herself and doesn’t need my maternal care, and has, obviously, a mom — Dina’s a terrific grandma.”

It’s all well and good JLC saying her words are meant to be taken as a criticism of society, the Hollywood machine writ large or whatever. But we have to assume when she’s using words like “disfigurement”? Women who have gotten work done are likely to be offended, whether she intends it or not. Don’t you think??

