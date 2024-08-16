Uh Oh! Jamie Lynn Spears 'Struggling To Get Off' Ozempic, Say Insiders!

Jamie Lynn Spears’ family and friends are concerned about her these days, all because of her Ozempic use — so says a shocking new report!

This week, the 33-year-old actress sparked rumors she was on the type 2 diabetes medication for weight loss when she posted a picture on Instagram wearing a shirt with the slogan “Ozempics 2024” with a picture of the American flag and the Olympic torch. Check it out (below):

She looks great! But is she on Ozempic? We would have thought she was joking wearing a shirt like that!

However, a source claimed to Dailymail.com on Friday that Jamie Lynn IS using the drug to help her lose weight. But the problem? Her loved ones are afraid she’ll take things way too far! Uh oh! It sounds like we could have an alleged Scott Disick situation here… An insider said:

“Her friends and family have told her that she looks incredible and that she does not need to lose any more weight, but she’s not listening.”

According to the outlet, Jamie Lynn received a ton of brutal comments about her appearance when she went on multiple reality shows like Dancing With the Stars, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! All the hate knocked her confidence. So when the Zoey 101 alum got the confirmation she would reprise her role in the upcoming fourth season of Sweet Magnolias, she allegedly decided to try to lose weight through Ozempic. However, after successfully shedding a few pounds, Jamie Lynn is now having a tough time quitting! The source explained:

“Jamie Lynn hopped on the Ozempic train, and is now struggling to get off. She was mortified over her appearance when she did a string of shows last year. She read the comments and took it very, very hard. When Sweet Magnolia’s was renewed for season 4 she was so focused on getting a new body. Her friends were supportive because many of them use it too and by the time she started filming in January she looked great and was happy.”

Although her pals were “supportive” at first, they’re growing worried about Britney Spears’ little sister. Their concerns are just being brushed off by Jamie Lynn as she is afraid to gain the weight back, though, says the source:

“But then she kept going and is now having difficulty pulling the plug on it. She is so scared of gaining it all back that she is willing to put her desire to have a ‘summer body’ before her wellbeing.”

So far, the singer reportedly has had “some” side effects:

“She has had some side affects just as most people have and although they are not severe enough to warrant her being forced to stop, they have affected her. She gets headaches a lot and has a hard time focusing and also stomach cramps.”

Umm… All of that sounds pretty “severe” and unpleasant to us! Jeez!

It’s not just the negative comments that pushed Jamie Lynn to go on Ozempic and continue to suffer through these side effects, though! Or even the main reason! Another source told the outlet the Follow Me artist mainly wants to “step on the gas” when it comes to her career next year and fears her weight will hurt her plans:

“Jamie Lynn is eager to step on the gas with her career coming into 2025. She understands that her name and connection to her sister will open doors, but fears her physical appearance could impact this. She understands the pressure that Hollywood puts on actors for the way they look. So she turned to Ozempic to remain in the conversation of TV bosses.”

It’s heartbreaking to hear she’s dealing with the horrible side effects just to keep her career — if this is true. It’s important to take this report with a grain of salt as we haven’t heard from Jamie Lynn herself on whether she’s really taking Ozempic. Nevertheless, we wish only the best for her and hope she’s OK. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

