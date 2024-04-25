Kourtney Kardashian's 'Tough Love' Led Scott Disick To Seek Help For Drastic Ozempic Weight Loss!

Apparently, Kourtney Kardashian was instrumental in getting Scott Disick to seek help.

As we reported, the 40-year-old reality star sparked concern among fans last month when he stepped out with friends for dinner in Los Angeles looking very thin. Some wondered if he had an unknown illness or a substance abuse issue causing the drastic weight loss. However, an insider came forward to shut down both theories. Instead, they claimed Scott began to compare himself to Kourtney’s husband Travis Barker a while back, and decided to slim down. They say he went on Ozempic to shed the pounds.

Related: Kourtney Kardashian DASHES Claims Kim Purposely Posted Ugly Pic For Her Birthday!

Another source for The Sun later added that the Talentless founder felt he needed “to do something” after gaining weight when he injured his back in a 2022 car crash. Oof. However, loved ones believe he went too far with the weight loss. They grew concerned for Scott — and this includes Kourtney!

According to an insider spilling to Dailymail.com on Thursday, the Poosh founder was so “worried” about her ex after seeing pictures of him appearing super thin that she gave him a dose of “tough love!” The source told the outlet Kourtney confronted Scott about his health as she doesn’t want to see their three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — lose their father:

“Kourtney knows the importance of a father in your life — and she also knows what it is like to lose a father, and Scott knows too. Kourtney has been worried about him — she does when it pertains to their kids. She wants to see Scott as healthy as possible. Her kids need a father.”

You can bet that scared him! All Kourtney — and everyone — wants is for Scott to get better now. Dailymail.com’s insider continued:

“She’s not had many major heart-to-hearts with him, but she has sent some tough love to Scott to help him improve. It is an uphill and constant battle, but a healthy and happy Scott is what everyone wants. If he didn’t start getting help, she would likely have gone full force to help him out, but Kourtney has her own life, so she mainly went through others to get his attention.”

Whatever Kourt told Scott seemed to work! Over the weekend, it was reported that after seeing the pictures of himself lately and the public outcry, the Flip It Like Disick star realized “he needed to stop taking Ozempic” and “is now working with a nutritionist to get back on track.” It’s great Scott’s taking steps to work on himself. But maybe it wasn’t so much the public as one very specific voice?

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Scott Disick/Instagram, Hulu/YouTube]