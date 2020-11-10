Jason Momoa & His Family Were 'Starving' After His Character Was Killed Off Game Of Thrones!

What could possibly be bad about starring in Game Of Thrones? Getting killed off before the show could become a hit and he could get the big bucks!

Apparently, starring as Khal Drogo in the first season of the HBO fantasy smash wasn’t a life-changing experience for Jason Momoa — at least not at first. Unfortunately, his short turn playing the stoic Dothraki leader didn’t leave him with much of a salary to pay the bills at the Topanga Canyon, California house he shares with his wife, actress Lisa Bonet, and their two kiddos.

In a new interview with InStyle, the Aquaman star revealed how much he was struggling financially even after landing the role of Daenerys Targaryen’s first hubby, shockingly telling the glossy how he and his family were “starving” at the time. He explained:

“I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones. I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.”

Yikes! And it probably didn’t help that his 2011 film Conan the Barbarian bombed the same year!

Fortunately, the tide turned in 2016 when Momoa was cast in Justice League and went on to headline his own hit Aquaman movie the next year later.

While he’s a household name now, Jason was every bit the working stiff actor for nearly two decades. His first break came at age 19: he was surfing on Oahu, Hawaii (where he was born and where his Hawaiian father still lives) and heard that Baywatch Hawaii was having an open casting call. He recalled:

“So I went down with all my cousins. We just wanted to meet chicks. About 1,300 people showed up.”

As fate would have it, Jason was offered one of the lead roles, so he dropped his plans to study marine biology and became an actor.

However, he found himself in stormy seas when he moved to LA in 2001 after the series wrapped, and he discovered that his Baywatch role wouldn’t open many doors for him. He shared:

“I couldn’t even get an agent for three or four years.”

But these days, Jason’s swimming in projects. He’s headlining his own Apple TV+ series See, which is filming its second season, and his next film Dune is set to hit theaters next October.

When Momoa saw the trailer for Dune — which also stars Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, and Javier Bardem — for the first time this summer, he couldn’t believe his eyes. He recalled:

“It was ‘Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem,’ and I’m just like, ‘Oh my god. I can’t believe my name was with those names.’ I feel like I’m still a kid, freaking out.”

Sure, having the body of a Greek God certainly goes a long way, but it’s persistence that really pays off, Perezcious readers!

Thankfully, he and his fam won’t ever have to worry about a lack of food again.

