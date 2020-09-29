Jeezy Bought GF Jeannie Mai A DWTS Billboard! Watch!

Jeezy is showing the love!

The ATL-based rapper and music mogul, born Jay Wayne Jenkins, turned 43 years old on Monday, but before he could fully celebrate his own birthday he had to show love and support to his beloved Jeannie Mai! And we are so here for it!

The Recession rapper took time on his ‘G-Day’ to send best wishes to the TV host and fashion-forward style guru ahead of her big week on Dancing With The Stars upcoming!

As you can see (below), the I Luv It rapper REALLY luvs the San Jose-born television personality — and he’s really rooting for her to make a big splash on the hit dance competition show, too! So big he bought a BILLBOARD telling people to vote for her! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Awww! So cute!

That’s a great, supportive boyfriend right there, y’all! And we are here for it!! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! How much do U love these two together?? The most perfect pair!!!

[Image via Derrick Salters/WENN/Jeezy/Instagram.]