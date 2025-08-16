How Jennifer Aniston's Hypnotist Boyfriend Is Helping Her Move Past Stalker Trauma!

Jennifer Aniston’s man is helping her heal.

For those who don’t know, the 56-year-old actress had a scary incident with a stalker a few months ago. Prosecutors claim a 48-year-old man from Mississippi named Jimmy Wayne Carwyle was bombarding Jen with emails, voicemails, and social media messages for two years. However, the situation took a scary turn back in May. While the Friends alum was home, he allegedly drove his car into her gate. OMG. The stalker was reportedly apprehended by her security until police arrived at the scene. He was arrested and pleaded not guilty to felony stalking and felony vandalism. However, he was not standing trial due to a judge finding him mentally incompetent.

Jennifer addressed the terrifying incident in an interview published in Vanity Fair on Monday — but she hesitated to discuss it in depth. She only said:

“People are out of their minds. Who wants to put that energy out there?”

She noted that her security team is “not glamorous in any way,” but instead that “it’s a necessity.” You truly never know what will happen. And as you can imagine, the situation was very traumatic for Jennifer. She is possibly feeling more worried than usual. Fortunately, the Emmy winner has a hypnotist boyfriend now to help her move past everything.

A source for RadarOnline claimed on Friday that the previous stalker incident left her feeling “constantly on edge,” so she is doing hypnotherapy classes led by her beau Jim Curtis to help ease her anxiety:

“Jim’s been guiding her through breathing exercises and visualization to reduce the constant hypervigilance she’s been feeling. She’s had trouble sleeping since the incident, and this is helping her reclaim some peace of mind.”

Oof.

Take the report with a grain of salt, of course. But if this is true, we’re glad Jennifer has someone to lean on during such a difficult time. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Jim Curtis/Instagram, The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube]