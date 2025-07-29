Jennifer Aniston's 'Common Ground’ With Hunky Hypnotist Jim Curtis REVEALED!

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis have more in common than we thought!

As we’ve been following, the Friends alum has reportedly found herself in a relationship with the hypnotherapist. She’s been teasing it on Instagram for several months sharing shots of the author’s books, but romance speculation was cemented when they were seen getting touchy-feely aboard a yacht in Mallorca, Spain. We’ve heard Jim is “different from anyone she’s dated before,” but that doesn’t mean they have nothing in common. In fact, according to his ex, they have a pretty major shared item!

On Tuesday, Jim’s ex-girlfriend Alyssa Pettinato spoke to DailyMail.com about his budding relationship with The Morning Show star — and dished on a thread she, Jen, and Jim all share:

“Well, I don’t know [Aniston] personally, but I do know that we share a commonality of being Greek. So I’m sure that’s a common ground. If they are together, you know, culture is strong.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Pettinato (@the_alyssap)

Pettinato confirmed that Jim is also Greek and self-deprecatingly joked that Jen is “such a step up.” So to her, it’s “not surprising” the pair are dating.

Related: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are ‘All In’! This Is Endgame!

While speaking about her personal history with Jim, Pettinato revealed they dated “years ago” after meeting on an app:

“We went on a few dates. He’s just a nice guy.”

However, she admitted she eventually “ghosted” him:

“We didn’t work out. It’s my fault. But he’s a good guy. I think he’s definitely a really great guy. I think he would be a fantastic partner to somebody.”

The media personality described him as “the type of person that can get along with most people,” adding he’s “easy to have a conversation with” and is “unproblematic.” Back in February, Jim appeared on an episode of her MissJudged podcast, where he played coy about his relationship status. Pettinato dished:

“Basically, we did the episode about men being masculine, standing in their masculinity when they’re leaving a relationship — basically don’t be a cuck about it. And we talked about, ‘Hey, what’s your situation?’ And he just was obscure, so I have no idea still to this day what’s going on.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MissJudged Podcast (@missjudgedpodcast)

Jen and Jim have yet to confirm their relationship themselves, but it seems like things are going wonderfully!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do YOU think Jen and Jim are a good match? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Jim Curtis/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]