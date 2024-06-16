Jennifer Lopez GUSHES About Ben Affleck! Awwww! You got this!!!! Related Posts Jennifer Lopez Is NOT Giving Up On Ben Affleck - Or His Family! Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Would Like Us To Believe This! I Perez Hilton Ben Affleck STRUGGLING! Britney Spears HEALING! Princess Catherine Is ALIVE! Amber Portwood GHOSTED! And More! | Perez Hilton Jennifer Garner's Focus On Ex Ben Affleck & His Problems 'Bothers' Boyfriend John Miller! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jun 16, 2024 14:20pm PDT Share This Categories Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez PerezTV YouTube Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article