Party Of Five IRL! Jennifer Love Hewitt Welcomes Third Child With Husband Brian Hallisay!

Now we know what she was doing last summer!

Er… wait… like, right around New Year’s Day some time, maybe? OK then! LOLz!

Anyways, Jennifer Love Hewitt is now a proud momma TIMES THREE after welcome her third baby — son Aidan James Hallisay — to the world with a big announcement on her official Instagram account on Thursday.

Related: Jennifer Love Hewitt Reflects On The Powerful ‘Framing Britney Spears’ Doc

The 42-year-old actress, who has been married to husband Brian Hallisay since November of 2013, was already mother to daughter Autumn James, 7, and son Atticus James, 6. Hmmm… come to think of it, we’re sensing some kind of first initial and middle name trend happening here! Love it!

The Ghost Whisperer star went to the hospital in style, with her baby bump all gussied up for the big welcome!

Ch-ch-check out the longtime famous 90s film star’s announcement and reveal that made her family its own new Party of Five down (below):

That’s so freakin’ adorable!

And that quote about women leaving their bodies in labor to travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies… wow. Just wow!! What do U think, Perezcious readers?

Share your congrats down in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN]