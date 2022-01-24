Jensen Ackles Explains Why He Didn’t Tell Jared Padalecki About Supernatural Prequel

Jensen Ackles wants to clear the air about the drama between him and former co-star Jared Padalecki over the Supernatural prequel!

In case you missed it, it was announced that the 43-year-old actor and his wife Danneel Ackles would be producing a spinoff series called The Winchesters, which would focus on the brothers’ parents. The prequel would also be narrated by Ackles’ character Dean. However, fans of the beloved series immediately noticed that one notable cast member wasn’t a part of the project: Padalecki. So when he learned of the announcement, the Gilmore Girls alum penned this passive-aggressive tweet following the announcement:

“Dude. Happy for you. Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter. I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever.”

Related: Jensen Ackles Says Jessica Alba Was ‘Horrible’ To Work With Back In The Day!

Although fans believed it was a joke at first given the fact that Padalecki and Jensen are such good friends, he revealed that it was “not,” adding:

“This is the first I’ve heard about it. I’m gutted.”

Yikes! But now, Ackles is setting the record straight about what went down. During an appearance on Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast, he claimed that the Walker star was “number one” on his list to tell about the project but was “extremely superstitious” about saying anything before it was finalized:

“It’s an unwritten rule that you just don’t talk about s**t until it’s a done deal, until the ink has dried. And this was my first venture into producing and creating content, and I didn’t wanna jinx it at any cost. So, I shut up about it. Only the people that had to know knew.”

Ackles claimed he only received the first script for the series last week, saying it was still in the early stages of development when the news dropped back in June 2021. On the day of the announcement, the star was actually on a set that did not allow phones. And by the time he got reconnected, it was too late, and Padalecki already found out about it in a very public matter:

“I had a long text from Jared, and he was really bummed, and I just remember my heart just sank. I was just like, ‘F**l!’”

However, fans will be glad to hear that things are okay between the on-screen brothers now:

“In hindsight, that could have been a step that was avoided. But he did it, and it happened, and we dealt with it. And he and I, we’re great.”

While they may still be close, we can imagine that Jared is still pretty salty over being excluded from the project! Thoughts on Jensen’s explanation, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]