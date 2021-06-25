Supernatural Drama! Longtime BFFs Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles Feud Over Spinoff -- How It Went Down

The stars of Supernatural aren’t just brothers onscreen. They’re basically brothers IRL.

Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles have been working together in perfect harmony for a decade and a half, sharing the spotlight with no drama between them that we’ve ever heard of for 15 seasons, a truly jaw-dropping feat in TV.

Heck, the two hunks even have homes just around the corner from one another in Austin, Texas. So to hear that after their long-running show is off the air, they finally have public beef, that’s a bit of a surprise. But that’s just what happened on Thursday night.

It all started when the news dropped that Jensen and his wife, frequently recurring Supernatural guest star Danneel Ackles, were following up the show’s enviable success by producing a prequel spinoff series. The Winchesters would focus on the brothers’ parents — but it was reported it would be narrated by Dean, aka Jensen.

You may have noticed that news did not once mention Jared or his character, Sam.

Yeah, that’s the first thing the Gilmore Girls alum noticed, too. He tweeted passive aggressively at his former co-star:

“Dude. Happy for you.

Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter.

I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever.”

The two stars have been such good pals for all these years, fans assumed it must be a practical joke they were playing on fans.

It wasn’t. Padalecki responded to one such stan:

“No.

It’s not.

This is the first I’ve heard about it.

I’m gutted.”

Wow. Seems like Jensen really didn’t even speak to his TV bro about his new deal to reprise his own lucrative role. That’s seriously messed up.

And he had to find out about it in the trades? What a snub! That’s not even the professional courtesy you’d expect after all these years, much less friendship. Unfortunately all the fans seemed to take his side, too — a little too hard as it turns out. The 38-year-old had to reel them in when the deluge of hateful comments got to be too much Friday morning. He cautioned:

“Hey world.

Thank you for the love.

Please PLEASE don’t send any hate or threats.

I care deeply about everybody involved and would be in true misery if any of them were harmed or threatened.”

And finally, after a few hours of what we’re sure was absolute torment for the show’s incredibly loyal fanbase, there seemed to be a quick settling of beef.

Padalecki wrote on Friday:

“@JensenAckles and I had a great talk, as we do often, and things are good.

The show is early in the process with miles to go.

We’ve travelled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps.

Bumps don’t stop us.

Once brothers, always brothers.

#spnfamily”

And clearly Ackles was keen to show fans everything was good again, as he immediately retweeted the sentiment, adding:

“Love you @jarpad…

Miss these talks. I forgot how much face time we always used to get. And I miss that too. I know you’re busy…as am I, but you’re still my brother. I miss you, pal.”

We’re not sure if this means Sam Winchester will be involved on the show somehow or what, but for now at least Supernatural fans don’t have to riot.

[Image via Starbux/Nikki Nelson/WENN/The CW/YouTube.]