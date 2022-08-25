Jessica Simpson STUNS In Bikini Pics While On Vacation In Mexico! Wow!

Jessica Simpson is feeling herself!

While vacationing in Cabo San Lucas with her husband Eric Johnson, the 42-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to proudly flaunt her beautiful body in a brown bikini, accessorized with a studded belt, floppy hat, and platform heels. It really gives a whole Daisy-Duke-does-the-beach kind of vibe! She wrote in the caption of the stunning pic:

“Without 3 kids needing me to hurry, I had the time to accessorize the bikini. it is the little things that make me happy”

Love it!!!

The day before The Dukes of Hazzard actress also rocked a black cutout swimsuit at another time, posing on the beach with an oversized pair of black sunglasses, a watch, necklaces, bracelets, and some strappy black heels. She said goodbye to paradise in the post, writing:

“The sun is settin’ on the most romantic, sexy and well deserved (if I do day so myself) Mexican getaway with my forever lover @ericjohnsonalrighhhht. Awww I will miss this, but I will be bringin’ home a lot of extra passion for everyone and everything that is for sure.”

Gorg!!

These new swimsuit pics come after Jessica shared earlier this year that she believed she would “never” wear a bikini again after years of struggling with her fitness journey, saying at the time:

“I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x, so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!! Hard work, Determination, Self Love. I enjoyed a good proud cry today.”

We’re glad to see Simpson feeling so confident in her swimsuit pictures! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

